Giorgio Armani, Fashion Pioneer and Global Icon, Dies at 91

Giorgio Armani, the legendary Italian designer who redefined modern fashion and built a global luxury empire, has died at the age of 91. Armani passed away peacefully at home after a period of declining health. His death was confirmed by the Armani Group, which called him “indefatigable to the end,” noting that he worked on collections and future projects until his final days. A public funeral chamber will be set up in Milan this weekend, followed by a private family ceremony. The fashion world is mourning the loss of one of its most influential figures.

Born in Piacenza, northern Italy, on 11 July 1934, Armani was raised in a modest home by his parents Maria and Ugo Armani, alongside his siblings Sergio and Rosanna. His mother, who handmade the family’s clothes, inspired his early appreciation for style. Armani first pursued a medical degree but left after three years to serve in the military. His fashion career began as a window dresser at La Rinascente, later progressing to a menswear buyer. In the 1960s, he became a designer for Nino Cerruti. In 1975, with partner Sergio Galeotti, he founded Giorgio Armani S.p.A., launching a menswear collection followed by women’s lines.

Armani became internationally renowned after designing costumes for American Gigolo in 1980, dressing Richard Gere in sharply tailored suits that caught global attention. His red carpet designs soon became synonymous with understated elegance and Hollywood glamour. Throughout the 1980s and 90s, Armani revolutionised professional womenswear with soft, confident suits, while his relaxed approach to menswear reshaped the traditional suit forever. In 2006, he became the first designer to ban underweight models after the death of Ana Carolina Reston, showing his concern for ethics in fashion. Critics compared his impact on women’s workwear to that of Coco Chanel.

Over the decades, Armani expanded his empire into beauty, eyewear, accessories, interior design, music, and even luxury hospitality. His brand includes multiple lines — Giorgio Armani, Emporio Armani, Armani Exchange, Armani Jeans, and Armani Privé. He partnered with L’Oréal for Armani Beauty and opened flagship hotels, including one in Dubai’s Burj Khalifa. Despite his fame, he remained hands-on, reviewing every business detail, from financial documents to model styling. His company brought in over £2 billion annually and remained independent — a rare feat in a fashion industry dominated by conglomerates.

Though private about his personal life, Armani revealed in a 2000 Vanity Fair interview that he had relationships with both men and women. He never married and had no children but is survived by nieces Roberta and Silvana Armani and nephew Andrea Camerana, all involved in the business. In his final interview with The Financial Times, he admitted fearing death not for himself, but for losing control over his namesake brand. Armani leaves behind a legacy of elegance, innovation, and independence. His vision empowered working women, modernised menswear, and reshaped global fashion. He was truly “Re Giorgio” — King Giorgio — of modern style.