US envoy backs Pakistan’s reforms, urges investment in key sectors

The United States Chargé d’Affaires, Natalie Baker, has called on American companies to invest in Pakistan’s key sectors. She made the remarks during a webinar hosted by the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU). The event brought together business leaders and financial experts from both countries. Baker praised Pakistan’s efforts to reform its economy and improve the investment climate.

She highlighted agriculture, minerals, energy, ICT, and infrastructure as high-potential areas for U.S. investors. Baker stressed that Pakistan has a large and youthful population. With 64% of people under 30, she said the country offers a vast consumer base. She also noted Pakistan’s current GDP stands at $412 billion, but could reach $3.3 trillion by 2050, according to Goldman Sachs.

Baker said Pakistan’s growing market could help U.S. companies earn strong returns. She urged American firms to connect with the U.S. Foreign Commercial Service in Pakistan. This team helps U.S. investors explore partnerships with local businesses. She emphasized that such ventures could benefit both countries economically.

The U.S. official also pointed out that the Pakistani government is making progress on economic reforms. These reforms aim to attract more foreign investment. Baker said the time is right for U.S. companies to enter the Pakistani market. She called it a key moment to strengthen bilateral trade ties.

In closing, Baker said investing in Pakistan offers more than profits. It also builds stronger U.S.-Pakistan relations. She encouraged American businesses to explore these opportunities without delay. The webinar ended with a shared commitment to boost trade and long-term cooperation.