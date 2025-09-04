Punjab govt launches boat clinics for flood relief

The Punjab government has launched “Clinics on Boats” to provide medical care in flood-affected areas across the province, aiming to ensure timely treatment for displaced and stranded residents.

Provincial Health Department officials said a total of 968 mobile clinics and medical relief camps have been set up to reach flood victims in remote and hard-to-access regions efficiently.

These boat clinics are equipped with doctors, nurses, and essential medical supplies to treat patients suffering from waterborne diseases, injuries, and other health issues caused by the recent floods.

Clinics on Boats launched today to reach stranded populations providing access to doctors, medicines and other medical supplies. These are aimed at treating flood victims for waterborne diseases & infections. pic.twitter.com/FqBYBKGgDo — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) September 3, 2025

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment for all flood-affected people, emphasizing that health and safety remain a top priority.

Officials added that the boat clinics will coordinate with local relief teams to provide medicines, vaccinations, and emergency care, while also raising awareness about hygiene and disease prevention among affected communities.

The government further stressed that these mobile medical units will continue operating until the flood waters recede and full medical services can be restored in all affected areas, ensuring no one is left behind.