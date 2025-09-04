Shehbaz Sharif hails China’s role in Pakistan’s revival

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised China on Thursday for standing by Pakistan in every difficult time. He said China played a key role in helping Pakistan’s economy recover during his speech at the China-Pakistan B2B Investment Conference.

He highlighted major Chinese-backed projects like the Orange Line and dams, calling them proof of China’s fulfilled promises. Shehbaz also said CPEC revived agriculture and created opportunities in various sectors. He described China as Pakistan’s second home and pledged top-level security for all Chinese citizens working in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz met Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing as both countries entered a new phase of cooperation. They signed agreements to formally begin CPEC Phase 2, focusing on five new economic corridors. These include key sectors like agriculture, minerals, textiles, industry, and IT.

Both leaders reaffirmed the strength of the all-weather strategic partnership and signed a Joint Action Plan to deepen cooperation. Shehbaz thanked China for its support on Pakistan’s reforms, economy, and sovereignty, calling it critical to Pakistan’s progress.

The talks also covered major connectivity projects such as the Gwadar Port, ML-1 railway, and Karakoram Highway. Shehbaz announced plans to issue Panda Bonds and invited Chinese investors to an upcoming investment conference in Beijing with hundreds of companies attending.