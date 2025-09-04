Gen Sahir, Qatari Leaders vow stronger defence ties

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza met top political and military leaders of Qatar during his official visit. The discussions focused on regional security and enhancing bilateral defence ties. Both sides pledged to work together for regional and global peace and stability.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Gen Sahir attended the 2nd High-Level Military Cooperation Committee (HLMCC) meeting in Qatar. He held meetings with Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and Chief of Staff of the Qatar Armed Forces, Lt Gen (Pilot) Jassim Muhammad Ahmed Al-Mannai.

During the meetings, leaders exchanged views on the evolving security situation in the region. They reiterated their shared commitment to peace and stability across regional and global platforms. Future cooperation in defence and security under the framework of the HLMCC was also discussed in detail.

General Sahir highlighted the historic and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Qatar. He expressed Pakistan’s willingness to strengthen military-to-military collaboration. The Qatari leadership appreciated Pakistan’s responsible role in promoting regional stability and acknowledged the sacrifices and professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces in the fight against terrorism.

Earlier, upon his arrival at the Qatar Armed Forces Headquarters, General Sahir was presented with a guard of honour. His visit underscores Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to deepen strategic defence partnerships in the Gulf region.