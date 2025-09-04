Punjab launches ‘Pink Games’ to empower 3,000+ women athletes

The Punjab government has announced a major sports event for women called the Khelta Punjab Pink Games. The event will be the largest of its kind in the province. Over 3,000 women athletes from across Punjab will take part. Teams from every division of Punjab will compete. The event aims to promote women’s participation in sports at all levels.

Punjab Sports Minister Faisal Ayub chaired a meeting to review the event’s preparations. Secretary Sports Muzaffar Sial and DG Sports Khizar Afzaal were also present. The meeting discussed the planning and logistics for the event. The minister directed that the games be held at the end of October. He instructed all departments to start preparations immediately.

According to officials, the Pink Games will include various sports categories. Female athletes will get a chance to show their skills. The government plans to provide full support to all participants. Training sessions and awareness campaigns will be launched before the event. Authorities also aim to ensure safety and smooth coordination.

The event is part of the “Khelta Punjab” initiative. This initiative promotes healthy activities and equal opportunities in sports. The Pink Games reflect the government’s push for gender equality. It also shows growing support for women in public spaces. Officials believe this event will set a strong example.

In conclusion, the Pink Games mark a positive step for women in Punjab. The event will celebrate talent, teamwork, and inclusion. Sports officials are hopeful for strong public support. With over 3,000 athletes participating, the Pink Games will be a landmark event. Preparations are now in full swing for the October launch.