UN chief saddened by Pakistan flood tragedy

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep sorrow over the deadly floods in Pakistan that have claimed hundreds of lives and displaced more than one million people across affected areas.

A spokesperson for the UN, Stephane Dujarric, said the recent disaster in northern Pakistan, caused by a severe monsoon worsened by climate change, has reportedly killed over 400 individuals and left thousands injured.

The floods have damaged over 3,000 homes, more than 400 schools, and around 40 health facilities, leaving hundreds of thousands of people in urgent need of humanitarian assistance, the statement added.

Guterres praised the efforts of Pakistani authorities, noting that more than one million people have been safely relocated in Punjab to minimize further casualties during the ongoing floods.

The UN chief extended his heartfelt condolences to families who lost loved ones, expressed solidarity with the people of Pakistan, and wished a swift recovery for those affected and injured.

He added that the UN and partner organizations are working closely with Pakistan’s authorities to assess the humanitarian situation, identify urgent needs, and fill gaps in relief and recovery efforts.

Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher has released $600,000 from the Regional Humanitarian Pooled Fund to support immediate relief measures, and discussions are ongoing with the government to plan a more comprehensive response.