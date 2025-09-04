Punjab police intensify rescue efforts amid floods

The flood situation has worsened in Rivers Sutlej, Chenab, and Ravi, forcing Punjab Police to remain on high alert as rescue and relief operations continue at an urgent pace. Acting on the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Inspector General Dr. Usman Anwar has mobilized officers across the province to protect lives and property.

Rescue efforts have been strengthened with modern technology, where Safe City’s thermal imaging and drone cameras are being deployed to locate and rescue stranded people along with their livestock. This use of technology has improved efficiency, allowing teams to respond more quickly in flooded areas and provide immediate relief where traditional methods face limitations.

So far, Punjab Police have successfully evacuated 343,605 flood victims, which include 134,395 men, 101,893 women, and 107,317 children. Alongside human lives, the rescue teams have also saved 466,794 livestock worth millions of rupees, ensuring that the financial burden on already affected families does not worsen further.

Districts like Shahdara, Multan, Kasur, Vehari, Lodhran, and Mailsi have been placed under high alert as floodwaters continue to rise. Additional police personnel are deployed in these vulnerable areas, where enhanced patrolling and security measures are being carried out to prevent crimes in evacuated zones and safeguard abandoned properties.

Moreover, IG Punjab has praised the dedication and courage of police officers and personnel who are risking their lives during this crisis. He stressed that the police are working shoulder to shoulder with other agencies to provide relief, rehabilitation, and security to the flood-affected people, ensuring maximum support during this extraordinary emergency.