Flood-Hit Areas: Most Power Restored, 340k Still Without Light

The government has managed to restore electricity to a large majority of consumers affected by the recent devastating floods, but more than 340,000 households remain without power as engineers grapple with submerged infrastructure and damaged grids.

According to the Power Division, nearly 1.27 million out of 1.6 million affected consumers have had their electricity reconnected, while work continues in severely hit districts where floodwaters still obstruct repair operations.

Nationwide, 49 grid stations and 487 feeders were knocked offline during the disaster. Officials confirmed that 222 feeders have been fully restored and another 127 partially reconnected, while the remainder await clearance of waterlogged areas before repair crews can safely resume work.

Regional Situation

PESCO Region (Swat, Buner, Shangla, Swabi, Dera Ismail Khan):

Out of 12 grid stations and 91 feeders damaged, 85 feeders are fully operational and six are partially restored. Power supply has been restored to 459,921 out of 463,375 consumers , with the remaining expected to regain service between September 4 and 11. Restoration in Swabi and D.I. Khan has already been completed.

GEPCO Region (Gujranwala):

Flooding damaged 11 grid stations and 103 feeders. So far, 83 feeders have been repaired and 13 partially restored, bringing electricity back to 631,495 out of 735,995 consumers . About 104,500 remain cut off until waters recede.

LESCO Region (Lahore, Okara, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Nankana):

Of 67 affected feeders, 31 are back online and 36 are partially operational. Power has been restored to 59,590 out of 75,681 consumers . Full recovery is expected by September 5.

FESCO Region (Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Jhang, Sargodha, Mianwali):

With 26 grid stations and 76 feeders hit, engineers have fully restored 18 feeders and temporarily reconnected 54. So far, 83,185 out of 194,344 consumers have electricity, with the rest expected by September 5.

MEPCO Region (Multan):

A total of 134 feeders were knocked out, cutting supply to 88,818 consumers . Repair work will resume once water levels drop to ensure crew safety.

TESCO Region (North Waziristan, Khyber):

Thirteen feeders were affected, of which two have been fully restored and nine partially reconnected. So far, 9,072 out of 25,433 consumers have electricity. Full restoration is expected by the evening of September 5.

HESCO Region (Hazara/Mansehra):

All three feeders damaged in the floods have been restored.

Families Still Waiting

Despite rapid progress, more than 340,000 households remain in darkness, many of them living in inundated villages and relying on candles or kerosene lamps at night.

The Power Division reiterated that restoring electricity in flood-hit regions remains its top priority, with emergency teams working around the clock. However, officials cautioned that persistent standing water and damaged infrastructure continue to delay the full recovery of the power grid.