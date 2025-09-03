Pakistan set to receive $2B from World Bank in FY25

The World Bank will lend Pakistan more than $2 billion during the current fiscal year. This funding comes through the International Development Association (IDA) and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD). Officials say the money will support projects in agriculture, energy, water, finance, revenue, governance, and social services. The loans aim to boost Pakistan’s economy and improve key sectors across the country.

Currently, Pakistan has 57 active World Bank-funded projects worth $16.6 billion underway. These projects cover areas such as communication, rural and urban development, human capital, and governance reforms. Additionally, the World Bank has pledged $8.6 billion for future projects. This demonstrates the Bank’s ongoing commitment to Pakistan’s long-term development and growth.

Over the past seven years, Pakistan received $11.84 billion from the World Bank. The energy sector received the largest share, totaling $1.96 billion. Yearly disbursements varied, with $1.80 billion disbursed in 2024-25 and $2.24 billion in 2023-24. This steady funding flow has helped sustain various development programs nationwide.

The World Bank’s financial support aims to strengthen Pakistan’s infrastructure and public services. It also seeks to enhance governance and promote sustainable development. These efforts align with Pakistan’s goals to improve living standards and economic stability. Officials expect these loans to create jobs and boost productivity.

The World Bank’s $2 billion loan will play a crucial role in Pakistan’s development this year. The ongoing and future projects show strong international support. This funding will help Pakistan overcome challenges and move towards sustainable growth. Pakistan’s government and the World Bank continue to work closely to ensure the success of these initiatives.