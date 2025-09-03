Imran Khan’s nephew Shahrez granted bail in May 9 case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore granted bail to Shahrez Khan, nephew of PTI founder Imran Khan. Shahrez faced charges related to the May 9, 2023, Jinnah House attack during violent riots. The court announced the decision on Wednesday and ordered his immediate release. His lawyer, Rana Mudassar Umer, confirmed the bail to media outlets.

Shahrez was arrested from his mother’s Lahore home on August 21, alongside his brother Shershah Khan. Both were accused of involvement in the riots and sent to judicial remand. Amnesty International and the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan criticized the arrests, calling them politically motivated. Meanwhile, Shahrez’s wife presented proof that he was in Chitral on the riot day.

Shahrez Khan’s bail has been granted Alhamdulillah!@MudassarUmer4 — Taimur Malik (@taimur_malik) September 3, 2025

PTI denied accusations against Shahrez, stating the video shown was from a party meeting held months earlier. However, the Minister of State for Interior defended the arrests, saying they were not fake or politically driven. The May 9 protests erupted after Imran Khan’s arrest, with supporters attacking military and state buildings.

The government responded with a strict crackdown on PTI, arresting thousands of protesters and party leaders. Many PTI figures have since been convicted and barred from political office. The case against Shahrez is part of this wider political and legal battle following the violent unrest.

This bail decision marks a significant development in the ongoing political tensions. It also highlights concerns raised over the fairness of the legal process. The situation remains tense as Pakistan continues to deal with the aftermath of the May 9 riots.