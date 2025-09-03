Federal govt finalizes plan for Karachi-Hyderabad motorway

The federal government has approved a new motorway project connecting Karachi and Hyderabad. Officials recently met with the Sindh Chief Minister to discuss the plan. The new motorway, named M-10, will span 168 kilometers and include 10 interchanges. Survey work for the motorway has already begun to map out the route. This project aims to improve transport and trade between these major cities.

Alongside the M-10, officials also discussed progress on the M-6 motorway connecting Hyderabad and Sukkur. The M-6 is divided into four sections and will cost 363 billion rupees. Construction will soon begin on the Hyderabad-Sukkur section. The National Highway Authority (NHA) will oversee the motorway’s construction. This highway network will boost connectivity across southern Punjab and Sindh.

The Sindh Chief Minister, Murad Ali Shah, expressed gratitude to the federal government. He noted the Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway had been delayed for years. Now, with approval in place, work will start quickly. The project aims to ease traffic and improve access to ports and markets. Officials hope the new roads will support regional economic growth.

Federal Minister for Communications Aleem Khan led the discussions and assured full support. He emphasized that these motorways are vital for Pakistan’s infrastructure development. The M-10 and M-6 will reduce travel time and promote safer journeys. They will also facilitate smoother movement of goods and people. This investment aligns with broader plans to modernize the country’s transport system.

Overall, the motorway projects mark a significant step in improving Pakistan’s road network. Authorities will coordinate closely to ensure timely completion. Local communities expect better access to services and economic opportunities. With these highways, Pakistan moves closer to regional integration and growth. The new routes will benefit millions of commuters and traders across the region.