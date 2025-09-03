Punjab bans forest cutting and timber auctions

Punjab government has imposed an immediate ban on cutting forests and auctioning timber, marking the first time in the province’s history that the traditional system has been completely abolished. Authorities said the decision aims to protect the environment and prevent illegal exploitation of forest resources.

All types of timber auctions, including firewood, will remain banned until further notice. The government has directed the Director General of the Forests, Wildlife, and Fisheries Department to strictly enforce the new order and monitor compliance across the province.

Officials said new, transparent rules will be formulated using modern technology and mapping. High-quality videos and photographs will be provided before any future auction, ensuring accountability and preventing the misuse of forest resources for personal profit.

The chief minister highlighted that under the old system, many trees were ruthlessly cut and auction revenues were concentrated in a few hands. The new measures aim to protect forests, reduce land erosion, and benefit the public rather than private interests.

Environmental experts welcomed the decision, saying it will help conserve Punjab’s natural heritage and safeguard biodiversity. They stressed that sustainable management of forests is crucial for climate stability, wildlife protection, and long-term economic benefits.

The provincial government also urged citizens and local communities to support the ban and report any illegal tree cutting. Authorities plan to introduce further reforms to modernize forest management and ensure the protection of Punjab’s greenery for future generations.