Imran’s medical report reveals ear and dental issues

The medical report of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan has revealed notable health concerns related to his ears and teeth. According to the channel, the doctors included in the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Medical Board have recommended the use of supportive management to resolve Imran Khan’s teeth and ear issues for the first time. Since January 2024, specialists have been monitoring Khan’s ear condition. The PIMS Medical Board, which has been conducting regular check-ups from October 2024 to August 2025, recently advised supportive care for his ear and dental sensitivity. Other than these issues, the PIMS Medical Board declared former premier Imran Khan’s overall health satisfactory. The report further disclosed that the PIMS Medical Board, along with Imran Khan’s personal physician, Dr Faisal Sultan, has examined the former prime minister during his imprisonment in Adiala Jail. The latest examination was conducted by the PIMS Medical Board at Adiala Jail, in accordance with earlier court directives. It may be recalled that on October 25, 2024, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) instructed the PIMS Executive Director to constitute a medical board for Imran Khan’s health assessment.