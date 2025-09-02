EU sends Rs350 million lifeline to Pakistan flood victims

The European Union (EU) has announced Rs350 million in emergency aid to support flood victims in Pakistan. The deadly monsoon floods have claimed hundreds of lives, displaced thousands, and destroyed vital infrastructure across the country. The aid will be delivered through trusted humanitarian partners working on the ground.

According to the EU, the funds will help provide life-saving health services and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) support. In addition, cash assistance will be given to the most vulnerable families. This support aims to reduce the risk of disease outbreaks and ensure basic needs are met for those affected.

Flash floods in Pakistan have claimed hundreds of lives. The EU is providing almost PKR 350 million in emergency aid for health, water/sanitation and cash support through trusted partner organisations.

We stand with the people of in this difficult timehttps://t.co/OH45NxD1Fl pic.twitter.com/yRXt2uMhsH — EUPakistan (@EUPakistan) September 2, 2025

Floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains and massive water inflow from India have caused widespread devastation. Over 2,300 villages have been affected as three major rivers in Punjab overflowed. Authorities confirmed rising casualties and damage as rescue operations continue in remote areas.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported 831 deaths nationwide. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded the highest fatalities with 480 deaths, followed by Punjab with 191. Thousands of homes have been destroyed, 238 bridges washed away, and 661 kilometers of road submerged. Nearly 35,000 people have been displaced, mostly in K-P.

Pakistan is among the countries most vulnerable to climate change. Officials have warned that the intensity of future floods, droughts, and heatwaves may increase due to global warming. The EU has reaffirmed its commitment to stand with Pakistan during this critical time.