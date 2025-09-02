Vietnam marked its 80th Independence Day with the largest parade in the country’s history. Millions gathered in the capital, Hanoi, wearing red shirts and waving national flags. The event showcased the nation’s latest military hardware, including Russian Mi-171 helicopters, Su-30 fighter jets, and locally made drones. Along with thousands of Vietnamese troops, soldiers from China, Russia, and other nations also participated in the parade. A separate naval ceremony displayed Russian submarines and frigates.

As part of the celebrations, the Vietnamese government announced a cash gift for every citizen. Each of the country’s 100 million people will receive 100,000 dong, roughly $3.80. The total cost of this initiative is estimated at $380 million. Moreover, President Le Quang declared a general amnesty. This amnesty will release nearly 14,000 prisoners before they complete their sentences.

The parade and gifts symbolize Vietnam’s pride and progress since gaining independence. The country continues to develop strong international ties, as seen in the participation of foreign troops. The government’s actions demonstrate its commitment to national unity and prosperity. Citizens celebrated with enthusiasm, reflecting hope for a bright future.

The 80th anniversary commemorates Ho Chi Minh’s declaration of independence on September 2, 1945. This historic moment ended French colonial rule over Vietnam. The event serves as a reminder of the country’s hard-fought freedom. It also honors the sacrifices made by past generations for independence.

Overall, Vietnam’s grand celebrations highlight its growing strength and unity. The government’s generous support boosts morale among its people. This Independence Day is one of the most memorable in Vietnam’s history. It shows how far the nation has come and its vision ahead.