Pollard’s six-hitting blitz: 7 Sixes in 8 balls shakes CPL

Kieron Pollard lit up the Caribbean Premier League with an incredible batting display. He hit seven sixes in just eight balls. Pollard plays for the Trinbago Knight Riders. This amazing feat happened during a match against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

The game took place in Tarouba, where Pollard faced spinner Naveen in the 15th over. Pollard started with a dot ball but quickly hit two huge sixes on the next deliveries. He then struck another six on the final ball of the over.

In the 16th over, Pollard continued his assault against spinner Waqar Suleman Khel. He smashed four more sixes in five balls, thrilling the crowd. His aggressive batting shifted the momentum firmly in his team’s favor.

Pollard finished with 65 runs from just 29 balls. His powerful hitting played a key role in his team’s victory. Fans and experts praised his explosive performance throughout the match.

Overall, Pollard’s remarkable hitting energized the tournament and set a high standard for other players. The Caribbean Premier League continues to deliver exciting cricket moments for fans worldwide.