Pakistan flood death toll nears 900 amid relentless rains

Heavy monsoon rains and flash floods claimed 18 more lives across Pakistan in the last 24 hours, the NDMA reported. The new casualties include 10 men, three women, and five children, raising the national death toll to 881 since June 26. An additional 29 people sustained injuries during the same period.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority, the latest fatalities occurred across Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Azad Kashmir. Seven deaths were reported in Punjab, four in KP, and seven in Azad Kashmir. The widespread impact shows no signs of easing as rains continue.

The causes of death varied across regions. Six people died in flash floods, four in house collapses, one in a landslide, five in urban flooding, and two from electrocution. The NDMA added that 40 homes were damaged, with half of them completely destroyed by the disasters.

Since the start of the monsoon season in late June, at least 1,176 people have been injured. The floods have also severely affected infrastructure and livestock. So far, 9,206 homes have been damaged, and over 6,180 animals have perished.

Authorities continue to issue alerts and coordinate relief operations. However, the increasing toll highlights the urgent need for improved disaster preparedness. With more rains expected, communities remain on high alert as the situation develops.