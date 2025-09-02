Shehbaz, Putin pledge closer cooperation in Beijing

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing after the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit. The meeting included Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir. Both leaders greeted each other warmly and expressed a desire to strengthen bilateral ties.

During the meeting, Putin expressed his sorrow over the recent floods in Pakistan. He emphasized Russia’s strong relationship with Pakistan and its wish to deepen cooperation. Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the growing strength of Pakistan-Russia relations over time. He stressed Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace, development, and prosperity.

Putin invited Shehbaz Sharif to attend the upcoming SCO summit in Moscow. This invitation signals continued cooperation between the two nations. Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif also met informally with leaders from Malaysia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

These meetings showcase Pakistan’s active role in regional diplomacy. Shahbaz Sharif aims to build strong partnerships with various countries. The goal is to promote mutual growth, stability, and cooperation.

Overall, the engagements at the SCO summit highlight Pakistan’s growing influence in regional affairs. Both Pakistan and Russia remain committed to enhancing their strategic and economic ties. This cooperation is expected to benefit peace and prosperity in the region.