Belgium announces recognition of Palestinian state at UN

Belgium has decided to recognise a Palestinian state at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly, Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot announced, adding momentum to global calls for a two-state solution. This step follows similar declarations by Australia, Britain, Canada, and France, significantly increasing diplomatic pressure on Israel amid its ongoing war in Gaza.

The foreign minister stated that Belgium will become a signatory to the New York Declaration, which advocates for the creation of a Palestinian state co-existing peacefully with Israel. He stressed that the decision is rooted in the humanitarian tragedy unfolding in Palestine, especially in Gaza, where civilians face relentless violence and suffering.

In addition, Belgium has outlined 12 “firm” sanctions against Israel, including a ban on imports from Israeli settlements and a review of public procurement policies involving Israeli companies. The government will also declare Hamas leaders persona non grata in Belgium, underscoring its commitment to both accountability and peace.

Moreover, Prevot emphasized that the move seeks to step up pressure not only on Israel but also on Hamas, pushing both sides toward a negotiated peace process. He added that violations of international law cannot be ignored, and Belgium’s recognition aims to restore hope for justice and stability in the region.

The decision comes against the backdrop of a 2024 ruling by the United Nations’ highest court, which declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories and settlements as illegal. The court demanded their withdrawal as soon as possible, though Israel continues to argue that these lands are disputed rather than occupied.

Furthermore, Belgium’s recognition aligns with the long-standing Palestinian aspiration for an independent state in Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem as its capital. While the United States maintains that such recognition must result from direct negotiations, growing international consensus signals increasing impatience with the lack of progress.