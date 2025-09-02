Encroachments blamed for worsening flood disaster: Khawaja Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that hotels, houses, and housing societies built on waterways have turned the recent floods into a man-made disaster. He stressed that this is the moment for collective self-accountability rather than finger-pointing, as encroachments have blocked natural river flows and worsened destruction in many areas.

Furthermore, Asif highlighted on the floor of the National Assembly that illegal constructions on stormwater drains forced floodwaters into residential settlements, wiping out crops, homes, and livestock. He noted that in his own district, seasonal streams wreaked havoc because people had built directly on natural drains, ignoring long-term consequences.

In addition, he criticized powerful groups who developed housing projects on riverbeds, stating that everyone knows these individuals, and some even sit in influential political positions. He added that ignoring urban planning and turning water channels into construction sites created deadly risks, which ordinary citizens are now paying for.

Moreover, the minister underlined that floods hit Pakistan every year, but encroachments make them far more destructive. He urged political parties to set aside differences and reach consensus on building dams, stressing that solutions cannot be delayed any longer.

Asif suggested the construction of small dams that can be completed in shorter timeframes, rather than relying only on mega projects requiring 10 to 15 years. He emphasized that Pakistan is letting valuable water go to waste, which could instead be stored to prevent floods and strengthen food security.

He also strongly criticized the absence of effective local governments, particularly in Punjab, arguing that toothless local bodies cannot protect communities. He concluded that only a robust and empowered local government system could address problems at the grassroots and shield citizens during crises.