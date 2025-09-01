Zalmi foundation donates PKR 10M for Afghan quake relief

Zalmi Foundation announced a donation of 10 million Pakistani rupees to support Afghan earthquake victims. The foundation’s chairman, Javed Afridi, expressed deep sorrow over the loss and destruction in Afghanistan caused by the earthquake. He shared a heartfelt message on social media, standing in solidarity with Afghan brothers during their difficult time.

Afridi also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured victims and reiterated the foundation’s commitment to providing relief. The Zalmi Foundation has previously offered aid during natural disasters in Afghanistan, showing ongoing support and unity with the Afghan people.

The devastating earthquake struck Afghanistan late at night, causing over 800 deaths and injuring more than 2,700 people. The hardest-hit region was Kunar province, where many villages were buried under rubble. Nangarhar and Laghman provinces also suffered significant casualties.

The relief efforts aim to help survivors and provide emergency assistance to affected communities. The Zalmi Foundation’s donation is part of wider humanitarian support efforts from Pakistan to assist Afghanistan in this crisis.

Officials and organizations continue to coordinate rescue and relief operations, emphasizing the urgent need for help in the earthquake-hit areas. The tragedy highlights the importance of regional cooperation during times of disaster.