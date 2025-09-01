Shehbaz: Pakistan-China ties set global example

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the unique and strong friendship between Pakistan and China. He said this bond holds a special place globally. Shehbaz emphasized that both countries support each other during difficult times. He also credited China for playing a key role in Pakistan’s economic and social progress. Furthermore, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has significantly improved Pakistan’s energy and infrastructure sectors.

During a meeting with Chinese Communist Party members, including Tianjin Binhai New Area’s Party Secretary Leon Maojun, Shehbaz welcomed Chinese companies. He invited them to invest in Pakistan’s special economic zones. The prime minister highlighted the importance of cooperation in smart cities, agriculture, and port operations. He expressed interest in expanding trade between Karachi, Gwadar, and Tianjin ports. Additionally, Shehbaz mentioned that Tianjin’s expertise in port handling will benefit Pakistan.

The prime minister also discussed plans to boost technology industries. He focused on pharmaceuticals, biomedicine, and animal vaccines as key sectors for growth. Shehbaz praised China’s President Xi Jinping for leading Tianjin’s development. He said Pakistan has made important economic reforms over the past 18 months. These reforms set a strong foundation for future cooperation.

Shehbaz invited a delegation of industrial and economic experts from Tianjin to visit Pakistan. He expressed hope that this visit will strengthen ties between the two countries. The prime minister emphasized that Pakistan values deepening its partnership with China. He believes this collaboration will bring prosperity to both nations.

PM Shehbaz Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing economic cooperation with China. He stressed that working together will boost growth and development for both countries. This partnership reflects mutual respect and shared goals for a brighter future.