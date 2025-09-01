Trump criticizes India’s late tariff cut offer, calls trade one-sided

U.S. President Donald Trump said India’s offer to cut tariffs came too late. He believes India should have acted years ago. Trump stated that India imposes the highest tariffs on American goods compared to other countries. Because of these tariffs, many U.S. companies cannot sell their products in India. This situation has caused a one-sided trade relationship for decades.

Trump explained that India exports large amounts of goods to the U.S. However, America sells very little to India. Moreover, India buys most of its oil and military equipment from Russia, not the U.S. This imbalance worsens trade tensions. Trump highlighted that fair trade needs mutual cooperation and timely actions.

Relations between the U.S. and India have cooled recently. After India delayed finalizing a trade deal, Trump imposed a 50% tariff on some Indian products. Additionally, Trump canceled his planned visit to India this year. These moves increased strain between the two nations.

Trump also frequently mentions his involvement in the India-Pakistan conflict, a claim India disputes. Despite India’s tariff-cutting offer, Trump insists the damage to trade ties is done. He says that earlier offers would have helped prevent current problems.

The ongoing trade issues show challenges in U.S.-India relations. Both countries continue talks but face major differences in trade and security. Future cooperation depends on resolving these conflicts soon.