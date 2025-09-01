India warns of high floods in Sutlej, Punjab on alert

India has warned Pakistan of a high-level flood in the Sutlej River. The alert was issued through the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. According to Pakistan’s Ministry of Water Resources, the flood threat is expected at Harike and Ferozepur downstream. The warning applies from 8:00 am on September 1. All relevant federal and provincial departments have been alerted to prepare.

Following the warning, Punjab’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) declared a high alert in nine districts. These include Kasur, Okara, Bahawalnagar, and Pakpattan. Other vulnerable areas are Vehari, Lodhran, Bahawalpur, Multan, and Muzaffargarh. PDMA stated that the incoming floodwaters from India could severely affect these regions. Officials have been instructed to activate emergency plans immediately.

The PDMA confirmed that a strong flood surge is moving through the Sutlej River. Water levels at Harike and Ferozepur have reached dangerous levels. With this warning, all district commissioners have been directed to mobilize resources. Rescue teams, medical staff, and evacuation plans must be in place. Relief goods and temporary shelters are also being arranged.

Moreover, PDMA has called for strict monitoring of riverbanks and embankments. Flood-prone villages are being warned in advance. Public announcements are ongoing to inform people of safety measures. Authorities are coordinating with local administrations for real-time updates. Emergency control rooms are now operational across all affected districts.

As the floodwaters approach, citizens are urged to follow official guidelines. People living near the river should move to safer locations. Livestock and belongings should be shifted early. While the government remains alert, cooperation from the public is critical. Authorities have promised to provide timely support where needed.