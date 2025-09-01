Rawalpindi, Islamabad face flood threat after heavy rains

Heavy rain hit Islamabad and Rawalpindi causing concerns of urban flooding and stream overflow. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued a flood alert for Nullah Lai due to rising water levels. Rainfall was heaviest in Islamabad’s Sector H-8, where 95mm was recorded. Sector G-11 also saw continuous downpours. Authorities have urged residents near water channels to stay alert and take safety precautions.

Meanwhile, the PMD warned that water levels in Nullah Lai could rise quickly. Residents living nearby must remain cautious and avoid low-lying areas. Emergency teams are on standby in case evacuations or rescues are needed. So far, no major flooding has been reported, but the risk remains high. People are advised to follow weather updates closely.

This rain follows a prior warning issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). On Saturday, NDMA said that Islamabad and parts of Punjab could see heavy rainfall from September 1 to 3. It also warned of possible flooding and landslides in hilly regions. Authorities had already alerted local governments to prepare for any emergency.

NDMA named several districts at risk, including Murree, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, and Gujranwala. These areas are vulnerable due to past flood incidents. Drainage systems are under pressure, and power outages are likely if rain continues. Local administrations are working to clear blocked roads and ensure smooth traffic flow.

In conclusion, the heavy rain has created a serious situation across Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The PMD and NDMA are working closely to monitor the situation. Citizens are urged to stay indoors during heavy rain, avoid travel, and report emergencies. With more rain expected, caution is key to preventing loss of life and property.