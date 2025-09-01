Punjab closes schools in flood-hit districts for safety

The Punjab government has announced the closure of hundreds of schools across flood-hit districts to protect children and staff. In Lahore, all schools will reopen tomorrow except 45 institutions, which have been converted into relief camps. These include 33 government and 12 private schools in areas such as Shahdara, Bund Road, Saggian, Chuhang, Niaz Baig, and Mohlanwal, where floodwaters have made conditions unsafe.

In Kasur, authorities directed 107 schools to remain closed until further notice due to flooding. The CEO Education confirmed that 61 schools in Tehsil Kasur, 14 in Chunian, 31 in Pattoki, and one private institution have been affected. The closures came after summer vacation ended, as floodwater entered low-lying localities and disrupted daily routines for residents.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Narowal Hassan Raza announced that all educational institutions in the district will remain shut from September 1 to 5. Authorities explained that many school buildings are either surrounded by floodwater or are being used as shelters for displaced families. This precautionary measure is intended to ensure student safety during worsening flood conditions.

In Pakpattan, floods from the Sutlej River forced the closure of 30 schools, including 18 in Pakpattan and 12 in Arifwala. CEO Education Shazia Rafiq stressed that children’s safety is the top priority, and schools will reopen only when the situation improves. Authorities have also warned of the risk of infectious diseases spreading due to stagnant water around school buildings.

Similarly, in Sharaqpur Sharif, ten schools will remain closed as ordered by the Deputy Commissioner of Sheikhupura, following dangerous flooding from the Ravi River. In Chiniot, 88 schools were badly damaged, including 10 in Chiniot city, 33 in Lalian, and 45 in Bhawana. Floodwaters entered more than 40 classrooms and severely damaged ten high schools.

Health services have also been hit in Chiniot, where five major health centers remain flooded, suspending operations. Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal confirmed that efforts are underway to drain water and restore facilities. However, officials admitted that reopening schools will take time, as both infrastructure repair and student safety remain urgent challenges during this historic flood crisis.