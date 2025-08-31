Floods ravage Punjab, relief camps set up urgently

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported severe flooding across Punjab, with 2,308 villages submerged and more than 1.5 million people directly affected by rising waters from Ravi, Sutlej, and Chenab rivers.

Authorities confirmed that at least 33 people have lost their lives in flood-related incidents, while two others died in lightning strikes in Lahore. Over 481,000 stranded citizens were successfully rescued.

To combat the crisis, officials have established 511 relief camps, 351 medical units, and 321 veterinary units. Additionally, more than 405,000 animals were relocated to secure shelters, ensuring protection of livelihoods.

River flow data shows dangerously high levels, with Chenab recording 171,000 cusecs at Qadirabad and Sutlej crossing 303,000 cusecs at Ganda Singh Wala. Dam levels in both Pakistan and India are nearing capacity.

Monsoon rains have worsened the flooding, with heavy downpours reported across Punjab, including 81mm in Mandi Bahauddin, 63mm in Hafizabad, and 50mm in Jhelum, further raising concerns about river and urban flooding.

Officials warned that the ninth monsoon spell will continue until September 2, potentially intensifying the disaster. Compensation surveys for citizens and farmers are already underway under directives of Punjab’s Chief Minister.