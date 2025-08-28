US eyes stricter rules for foreign students, reporters

The Trump administration has proposed strict new visa rules for international students, cultural exchange visitors, and journalists. The regulation, announced Wednesday, would set fixed durations for F, J, and I visa categories. Currently, these visas are valid for the length of a program or employment, but under the proposal, time limits would be enforced.

F visas for students and J visas for exchange visitors would be capped at four years. I visas for foreign media workers would be limited to 240 days, or just 90 days for Chinese nationals. Visa holders could apply for extensions, but the process would be more rigid than current policies allow.

The proposal affects a large population. In 2024, the US had about 1.6 million international students and issued 355,000 cultural exchange visas. Around 13,000 media professionals also held I visas. If passed, the changes could create additional hurdles for non-citizens working or studying in the US.

The Chinese government criticized the rules, calling them discriminatory. Meanwhile, the Trump administration defended the move, saying it would improve oversight of visa holders and strengthen national security. The public has 30 days to comment on the proposed regulation.

This policy mirrors a similar plan floated in 2020, which was withdrawn by the Biden administration in 2021 after strong opposition. NAFSA, a global body representing international educators, had previously condemned the proposal, warning it could harm US academic and cultural exchange programs.