Govt denies pay for illegal flood-damaged structures

The federal government will not allow construction on waterways and will not pay compensation for related damages. Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar stated this clearly during a media briefing. He said illegal buildings on waterways have no legal protection. Therefore, the government will take strict action against any unauthorized constructions. This policy aims to protect flood-prone areas and prevent further damage.

Minister Tarar praised the government’s efforts to handle the ongoing flood situation. He highlighted strong teamwork between NDMA, PDMA, Rescue 1122, district administrations, and the army. This cooperation helped reduce loss of life despite severe flooding. Tarar also mentioned support from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. The unity and coordination are crucial during this emergency.

In Punjab, rescue teams have safely evacuated many flood victims. Officials are surveying damaged roads and working to restore electricity quickly. The minister also revealed significant livestock losses due to floods. A detailed survey will soon begin to help livestock owners recover. The government promises full support for those affected by this disaster.

Tarar expressed sympathy for the flood victims and assured quick help for displaced families. He warned people that rain and flooding risks still remain high. Additionally, he cautioned about the danger of diseases spreading from stagnant water. The government is working to raise awareness and implement health safety measures. Protecting people’s health is a top priority during this crisis.

Finally, the minister stressed the importance of public cooperation and vigilance. He urged everyone to stay alert and follow government instructions. Efforts to manage the flood and protect communities continue across affected areas. With ongoing teamwork and public support, the government hopes to minimize damage and speed recovery.