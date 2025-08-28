PTI’s Gohar leads mass resignations from NA committees

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan resigned from four National Assembly standing committees on Thursday. He stepped down from law and justice, human rights, IT, and the House Business Advisory Committee. Gohar said he acted on instructions from party founder Imran Khan and the political committee. He submitted his resignation to the speaker’s office as part of the party’s coordinated move.

Other PTI leaders, including Chief Whip Malik Aamir Dogar, also resigned from their committee roles. Dogar quit committees on religious affairs, public accounts, energy, and rules of procedure. He shared his resignation on social media, affirming loyalty to Imran Khan’s mission for Pakistan’s independence. Following the Election Commission’s disqualifications over the May 9 riots, many PTI members have left their posts.

میں اپنے لیڈر عمران خان کے حکم کے عین مطابق قومی اسمبلی کی اسٹینڈنگ کمیٹیوں سے استعفیٰ پیش کرتا ہوں۔

میں عمران خان کا سچا سپاہی ہوں اور کوئی بھی عہدہ میرے لیڈر سے زیادہ معنی نہیں رکھتا۔ میری سیاست کا مقصد صرف اور صرف عمران خان کا مشن، پاکستان کی حقیقی آزادی اور عوام کی خدمت ہے۔… pic.twitter.com/tQsWtPHpin — Malik Aamir Dogar (@AamirDogar155) August 28, 2025

According to National Assembly Director General Zafar Sultan Khan, 18 PTI members resigned from various standing committees. The list includes Amjad Ali Khan, Sahibzada Sibghatullah, Mahboob Shah, Junaid Akbar, Shahzada Muhammad Gustasap Khan, Ali Jadoon, Mujahid Ali, Malik Anwar Taj, Fazal Muhammad Khan, Sajid Khan, Arbab Amir Ayub, Asif Khan, Sheikh Waqas Akram, Arshad Sahi, Shabir Ali Qureshi, and Awais Jhakkar. This followed a late-night PTI political committee meeting ending at 3:30 am Wednesday.

However, a senior official revealed the National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has yet to receive these resignation letters formally. Though many letters have been submitted to the National Assembly Secretariat, their acceptance is still pending. This situation adds uncertainty to the political process. Meanwhile, PTI shows strong unity amid rising tensions.

The mass resignations signal deepening political conflict in Pakistan’s parliament. PTI is using these moves to protest recent disqualifications and support Imran Khan. The party’s members continue to reject decisions against them and prepare for future challenges. These developments will heavily impact Pakistan’s political scene in the coming weeks.