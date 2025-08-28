Israel intensifies Gaza bombardment, 16 dead

Israeli forces killed at least 16 Palestinians across Gaza on Thursday, health officials said. The south of the enclave saw dozens wounded amid intense bombardment near Gaza City. Residents reported heavy shelling in the suburbs of Shejaia, Zeitoun, and Sabra as many fled towards the coast. The health ministry said these deaths raised the total killed in the past 24 hours to 71.

Israel is preparing to take Gaza City, the largest urban center, despite international calls to reconsider. Officials fear the operation will cause heavy casualties and displace nearly one million Palestinians sheltering there. Israel describes Gaza City as Hamas’ last stronghold after the group’s deadly October 2023 attack on Israel. The military continues targeting Hamas and its infrastructure across the territory.

In southern Gaza, dozens of Palestinians were injured by Israeli fire while seeking aid at food distribution sites. The Red Cross Field Hospital in Rafah treated over 5,000 wounded since May 27, including 31 recent gunshot victims. Many admitted to Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis had gunshot wounds, with several in critical condition after military fire near aid centers.

Meanwhile, Israel launched operations in the West Bank’s Nablus region. The military has not commented on these incidents or on Hamas’ recent ceasefire proposal. Hamas accepted a ceasefire to allow hostage returns, but Israel demands full release of all hostages and Hamas’ surrender before talks.

The conflict has devastated Gaza, killing more than 62,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to local health officials. The humanitarian crisis deepens, with 317 deaths due to malnutrition, including 121 children. Israel disputes these numbers and rejected a global hunger report claiming famine conditions in Gaza City and surrounding areas.