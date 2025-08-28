Pakistan ready to shine in tri-nation series ahead of Asia Cup

Pakistan’s T20 captain Salman Ali Agha has said fans will see the national team at its best in the upcoming Tri-Nation Series. He made the remarks during a joint press conference with Afghan captain Rashid Khan after the trophy unveiling at Sharjah Stadium. The series includes Pakistan, Afghanistan, and the UAE, and will serve as preparation for the Asia Cup 2025.

Salman said the team has performed well in the last three series and has trained hard for this tournament. He added that Pakistan’s team is evolving, and cricket fans can expect strong performances. He called the Tri-Nation Series the perfect warm-up for the Asia Cup, adding that the team is fully prepared and aiming for good results.

Commenting on his leadership, Salman said captaincy is both an honor and a responsibility. He brushed off concerns about Sharjah’s hot weather, saying it can’t be used as an excuse. He believes the team is improving with every match and is moving in the right direction under a clear plan.

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan praised his team’s recent performances in ICC tournaments and global T20 leagues. He said franchise cricket has given Afghan players valuable experience, which will benefit them in this series. Rashid also urged fans to enjoy the matches peacefully, saying cricket promotes unity and teaches peace.

The Tri-Nation Series begins on August 29 with Pakistan facing Afghanistan. Pakistan will play UAE on August 30, followed by two more group matches on September 2 and 4. The final will be held on September 7 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.