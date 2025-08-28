ECB confident Pakistan–India Asia cup matches will proceed

The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) has expressed confidence that the much-anticipated Pakistan–India Asia Cup clashes will go ahead as scheduled in the UAE despite ongoing fears of a possible Indian boycott. The first encounter is planned for September 14, with another possible on the 21st, and if both teams reach the final, fans could witness a third high-voltage match.

ECB Chief Operating Officer Subhan Ahmed stated that all participating boards confirmed their entry only after securing approval from their respective governments. He emphasized that while no event can be guaranteed with absolute certainty, the board remains hopeful that India will honor its commitment to the tournament and face Pakistan.

Preparations for the Asia Cup are in full swing, with the tournament set to run from September 9 to 28 under India’s hosting rights. Before the Asia Cup, Pakistan will also play in a triangular series with Afghanistan and the UAE. Officials assured cricket enthusiasts that arrangements are nearly complete and the UAE will provide fans with an opportunity to enjoy world-class cricket without disruption.

Addressing ticket concerns, Subhan Ahmed said that fans should remain cautious as fake tickets have already surfaced online. Both the ECB and the Asian Cricket Council warned supporters against falling victim to scams, confirming that tickets will only be available through the official website once sales begin. He further added that talks with a ticketing agency are in the final stages and prices will be kept reasonable.

Regarding fan seating, he explained that no instructions have been given to separate Pakistani and Indian supporters, meaning fans can sit together and enjoy the contests. However, the Sharjah government has directed organizers to seat Afghan and Pakistani fans separately for the triangular series, though no Asia Cup matches will be held in Sharjah.

Meanwhile, Ahmed clarified that regular visa procedures will apply for fans traveling to the UAE, while special arrangements are being made for players, officials, and other key stakeholders. He concluded by noting that the Asia Cup will begin in a simple manner without a grand opening ceremony, keeping the focus entirely on cricket.