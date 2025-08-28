PIA moves Sialkot flights to Lahore after heavy rains

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has shifted all flights scheduled from Sialkot to Lahore Airport on Thursday due to the temporary closure of Sialkot International Airport caused by severe monsoon rains. The airline confirmed that flights PK 746 from Jeddah, PK 745 to Jeddah, PK 239 to Kuwait, and PK 244 from Dammam will now operate from Lahore.

Moreover, PIA announced that passengers traveling on these flights between 10:00 AM and 10:00 PM should remain in contact with the airline call center at 111-786-786 for the latest schedule updates. The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority issued a NOTAM confirming that Sialkot International Airport will remain closed during these hours because of safety concerns.

This change in operations follows heavy rainfall and flooding that reached the southern side of Sialkot International Airport, forcing authorities to take immediate precautionary steps. Staff and heavy machinery were activated quickly to ensure safety and prevent any damage. Officials stated that the situation remains under close observation as the monsoon system continues to affect the region.

Sialkot has experienced record-breaking rainfall in the last 24 hours, with 364 millimeters recorded, surpassing the previous highest of 299.2 millimeters in July 1961. Residents and travelers are facing major challenges as floodwaters spread across different parts of the district, severely disrupting daily life. The situation highlights the intensity of the ongoing monsoon season.

In addition, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted more rain-thundershowers across northeastern Punjab and Kashmir. It also forecasted continued rainfall tomorrow, raising concerns of further disruption. Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority issued an advisory warning of widespread torrential rains in Punjab, including Islamabad and Rawalpindi, over the next 48 hours.

Furthermore, the NDMA cautioned that moderate to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms could affect several cities until September 1. Authorities are urging residents to stay alert, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow official safety instructions to minimize risks. The current situation underscores the need for strong preparedness measures against the harsh impacts of climate-driven weather patterns.