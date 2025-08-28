KP launches polio drive for 5.7 million kids

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government launched a large-scale polio immunisation campaign targeting 5.7 million children. The drive aims to combat rising polio cases, especially in southern districts. Despite security threats and misinformation, 27,000 vaccination teams will visit homes across KP. To protect them, 40,000 security personnel will be deployed in high-risk areas.

Polio remains endemic only in Pakistan and Afghanistan. In 2024, KP reported 15 cases, mostly from its southern region. The campaign will run in two phases starting September 1 and September 15. It covers major districts including Peshawar, Mardan, Bannu, and Bajaur. Health officials stressed a strategic and organised approach to reach vulnerable communities.

KP Health Adviser Ehtesham Ali said misinformation and parental refusal hinder progress. He highlighted security threats as a major obstacle, especially in merged and southern districts. To address resistance, the government formed committees to engage with reluctant families. The campaign resumed polio vaccinations in South Waziristan after a two-year gap.

KP Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah praised the efforts of vaccination teams working under difficult conditions. He credited the Pakistan Army for maintaining law and order in sensitive areas. Shah emphasised the importance of routine immunisations to prevent polio and other diseases. He noted that when one child contracts polio, the whole family suffers emotionally and financially.

Polio causes irreversible paralysis and has no cure. Repeated oral vaccine doses are essential for every child under five. This campaign is critical to finally eradicating polio from KP and Pakistan. The government continues to prioritise health and safety in its fight against this deadly disease.