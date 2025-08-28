High alert in Sindh: Govt moves swiftly as flood looms

Sindh’s Senior Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, announced that there is no emergency in Sindh right now. However, the provincial government has completed all flood-related preparations. Authorities have begun evacuating people from riverine (katcha) areas. The Sindh Chief Minister, Murad Ali Shah, has placed the entire administration on high alert. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has also taken necessary safety steps.

During a press conference in Karachi, Memon said the government will move people to safer locations if needed. He confirmed that the PDMA has made proper arrangements. A special monitoring cell is now active in the Chief Minister’s office. Officials are coordinating closely to ensure fast response. Commissioners and deputy commissioners have received clear instructions to act quickly.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government is watching the national flood situation closely. Heavy flooding has already caused destruction in Punjab. In response, Sindh and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have offered full support to the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari remains in contact with ministers. He is also receiving updates on ground-level activities.

Looking ahead, a very high flood is expected at Guddu Barrage between September 1 and 3. The Sindh government has asked the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) to reduce water flow from the Tarbela Dam. IRSA has agreed to hold back water at Chashma Barrage. This move will help Sindh manage the expected floodwaters better.

In addition, irrigation officials are tracking rivers like Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej. These rivers merge at Panjnad before joining the Indus River. From there, the water flows through Sindh into the Arabian Sea. The government is closely watching water levels to avoid surprises. For now, Sindh remains calm but alert as flood risks increase.