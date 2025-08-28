13 militants killed in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchistan raid

Iranian security forces clashed with militants during a raid in the Sistan-Baluchistan province, killing 13 fighters and leaving one Revolutionary Guards officer dead, officials reported on Wednesday.

The Revolutionary Guards confirmed the operation on state television, stating that several militants were also captured. The raid targeted areas that have seen a recent surge in violent clashes.

Some of the killed militants were involved in a Friday attack in Iranshahr, where five police officers were killed. Security operations also took place in Khash and Saravan districts to flush out insurgents.

Commander Hassan Mortazavi said one of their personnel was martyred and another injured during the operation. Authorities also rescued a kidnapped civilian and safely returned them to their family.

Sistan-Baluchistan has long been a hotspot for clashes between security forces and armed groups, including separatists and drug traffickers. The province, mostly inhabited by Sunni Baloch, is among Iran’s poorest regions.

Last week, the militant group Jaish al-Adl claimed responsibility for the attack on police. Iran frequently reports deadly attacks on police and Revolutionary Guards in the region, often attributing them to extremist groups.

In a related operation last week, Iranian forces killed six militants in the same province, highlighting the ongoing security challenges in Sistan-Baluchistan and the government’s continued crackdown on armed groups.