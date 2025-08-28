Pakistan expands national shipping fleet with two new tankers

Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) has expanded its fleet by adding two new Aframax tankers, increasing the total number of ships from ten to twelve. The Ministry of Maritime Affairs has also set an ambitious target to expand the fleet to twenty ships by the end of this year, marking a significant step in strengthening the national shipping capacity.

Every year, Pakistan pays around $4.6 billion to foreign shipping companies in freight charges. With the addition of these new vessels, the country aims to reduce dependency on international shipping firms and handle rising energy imports more effectively. This move is expected to save valuable foreign exchange and strengthen national economic resilience.

During a detailed briefing, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry was informed about the strategic role of the new tankers. He highlighted that Aframax tankers will play an essential role in transporting crude oil and petroleum products, directly supporting Pakistan’s growing energy demands. The expansion of the national fleet, he added, is a critical step toward ensuring long-term energy security.

Furthermore, officials emphasized that the national fleet expansion will not only reduce foreign reliance but also create opportunities for new domestic and international business ventures. The government aims to use this expansion as a platform to make PNSC more competitive in global shipping markets. By actively seeking new opportunities, PNSC is expected to position itself as a stronger player in international trade.

In addition, experts believe that expanding the shipping fleet will encourage investment in maritime infrastructure and services, boosting employment opportunities for skilled workers in the shipping and logistics sectors. With effective utilization, these tankers will significantly contribute to reducing freight costs and enhancing trade efficiency, ensuring Pakistan’s shipping industry continues to grow.

As Pakistan takes steps to strengthen its maritime assets, the addition of Aframax tankers signals a new phase of progress. By reducing dependence on costly foreign shipping services and building a stronger national fleet, Pakistan is moving closer to achieving energy security and economic sustainability.