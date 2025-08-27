UN grants $600K emergency aid to support Pakistan’s flood victims

The United Nations has announced $600,000 in emergency aid to help flood victims in Pakistan. The announcement came as thousands of people face displacement after widespread flooding. This initial funding aims to meet urgent needs like food, shelter, and healthcare.

A UN spokesperson confirmed that Pakistan’s government is leading the response. However, the UN and its local partners are working alongside to support rescue and relief efforts. A high-level UN team is also visiting the flood-hit areas to assess the damage and future needs.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to speed up evacuations. He ordered officials to rescue trapped people and shift them to safe locations. The situation remains critical in southern Punjab, especially near the overflowing Sutlej River.

The UN has assured Pakistan that it will not face this crisis alone. Additional support will be considered based on ground reports and further assessments. Relief teams are already working in coordination with local authorities to minimize loss.

So far, thousands have been affected across multiple districts. With more rain expected, officials warn the situation could worsen. The UN’s quick action offers some hope to those caught in the rising waters.