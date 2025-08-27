Lahore braces for massive flood surge tonight

Severe flooding continues in the Ravi, Chenab, and Sutlej rivers after heavy rains and large water releases from India. A massive water surge of 200,000 cusecs was released into the Ravi River, flooding nearby areas. In response, two protective embankments on the Chenab near Qadirpur Headworks were blown up to reduce pressure. The flood situation has worsened in Punjab, prompting the army’s deployment for rescue and relief in Lahore, Kasur, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Narowal, and Okara.

Water flow at Chenab’s Head Khanki has surpassed 1 million cusecs, exceeding the designed capacity of 800,000 cusecs. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) warned that the floodwaters threaten the structural integrity of the headworks. Similarly, the Ravi and Sutlej rivers are at high and moderate flood stages at Shahdara and Sulemanki, respectively. Despite this, no major loss of life has been reported so far, although over 45,000 people have been affected.

In Sialkot’s Sambrial, seven people drowned in flash floods, including two children and a father still missing. Rescue teams saved 110 stranded villagers after 50 villages were submerged. Controlled explosions were carried out near Qadirabad Headworks to relieve flood pressure and protect infrastructure. In Narowal, fifty women and children trapped by floodwaters were rescued safely.

Several villages near Ravi, including parts of Nankana Sahib, have been submerged after India’s water release. Crops like rice, maize, and vegetables face damage risks, and many residents remain cut off as water breaches farmland and settlements. Authorities are working to repair earthen embankments and evacuate affected families. In Gujranwala, rising Chenab floodwaters have triggered evacuation alerts and ongoing relief efforts.

The Punjab government has called in the army to assist with rescue and relief in eight severely affected districts. Soldiers are evacuating flood victims, including women, children, and livestock, to safe locations. Relief camps have been set up, and operations continue around the clock. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed federal ministers to visit flood-hit areas immediately and oversee rescue operations, urging all agencies to stay on high alert and speed up relief work.