Tragedy unfolds as floods claim over 800 lives nationwide

Islamabad: The monsoon rains and floods continue to wreak havoc across Pakistan. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) released an updated report on the damages and casualties caused by recent floods. In the past 24 hours, five more people have lost their lives due to flooding and rain-related incidents. Punjab recorded two deaths, while Azad Kashmir reported three fatalities.

Since June 26, the floods have claimed a total of 807 lives nationwide. Additionally, 1,091 people have been injured across various provinces. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has suffered the most casualties, with 479 deaths and 347 injuries reported. Punjab follows with 167 fatalities and 584 wounded.

The report highlights that Sindh has experienced 57 deaths and 78 injuries. Meanwhile, Balochistan accounts for 24 deaths and 5 injuries. Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir have also been severely affected, with 45 and 27 deaths, respectively. Injuries in these areas stand at 45 and 29.

Islamabad has recorded 8 fatalities and 3 injuries as per the NDMA. The floods have damaged 7,938 homes so far, displacing thousands. Moreover, 5,587 livestock have been lost in the devastation, impacting the livelihoods of many rural families.

Authorities continue rescue and relief operations while urging citizens to stay cautious. The situation remains critical as heavy rains and floods persist in several regions. The government is coordinating efforts to assist affected communities and minimize further losses.