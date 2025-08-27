5.3 magnitude earthquake shakes parts of Pakistan

Tremors from a 5.3 magnitude earthquake were felt in several parts of Pakistan. According to the Seismological Center, the quake’s epicenter was in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan. The depth of the earthquake was recorded at 110 kilometers below the earth’s surface.

Residents in Buner, Swat, and nearby areas reported feeling the shocks. The jolts caused brief panic, but no immediate damage was reported. Rescue 1122 teams in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were placed on high alert as a precautionary measure. Emergency response units remain ready to handle any situation.

The spokesperson for Rescue 1122 confirmed that no emergency calls were received following the tremors. However, monitoring efforts continue in the affected areas. Teams have been advised to stay alert around the clock for any potential aftershocks or emergencies.

Authorities have urged the public to remain calm but vigilant. In past events, quakes in the Hindu Kush have triggered aftershocks across northern Pakistan. Officials are advising residents, especially in high-risk zones, to follow safety protocols.

While no casualties or property damage have been reported, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) continues to assess the situation. Citizens are encouraged to report any structural concerns to local authorities immediately.