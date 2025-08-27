Punjab to launch cleanliness fines from Sept 1

Starting September 1, the Punjab government will begin charging cleanliness fees in upscale areas of Lahore and other cities. This initiative marks the first phase of the ‘Zero-Waste Zone’ project aimed at improving urban sanitation. Residents and businesses in areas like Gulberg, Johar Town, and Faisal Town will receive monthly utility bills for waste collection. Authorities hope the program will promote cleaner neighborhoods and greater public responsibility.

According to the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), the charges range from Rs300 for small homes to Rs3,000 for large businesses. Private housing schemes with their own waste systems are currently exempt. The Punjab cabinet approved these charges under the Suthra Punjab Programme. Officials stress that this move will help fund better waste management services in high-traffic urban areas.

Enforcement will be strict. Residents or business owners who fail to pay or dispose of waste illegally may face fines or even FIRs. Services will also be suspended for repeat defaulters. Dedicated officers will monitor cleanliness in the affected areas to ensure compliance. The government aims to create visibly clean public spaces with consistent enforcement.

Beyond Lahore, the plan will soon expand to cities like Multan and Faisalabad. The same fee and penalty system will apply. Local governments in those districts are already preparing teams to implement the new rules. The broader goal is to apply this model across Punjab over time.

Officials say the project is more than a revenue initiative—it’s a push for civic discipline. By enforcing penalties and rewarding clean behavior, the government hopes to reshape public attitudes toward hygiene. Authorities urge residents to cooperate and take pride in keeping their communities clean.