Pakistan crushes Uzbekistan to reach ATF quarterfinals

Pakistan qualified for the quarterfinals of the ATF 12&U Team Competition Finals in Singapore after a commanding win over Uzbekistan. The team delivered a clean 3-0 sweep, showcasing their skill and determination on the court. This marks a strong comeback after narrowly losing to Thailand a day earlier in close three-set matches.

In the opening singles match, Rashid Ali Bachani defeated Uzbekistan’s Zinatulin Milan 6-4, 6-2. Then, Shayan Afridi continued the momentum with a dominant 6-1, 6-1 win over Ziyatov Azamjon. The victory was sealed in the doubles, where Shayan Afridi and M. Ibraheem Gill overcame Umedov Alimkhan and Milan 6-4, 6-4.

Pakistan is competing in Group D, which includes Thailand and Uzbekistan. While they lost a tough match against Thailand earlier, they bounced back strong against Uzbekistan to stay in the tournament. Their earlier qualification came after winning the South Asia Regional Qualifying Event in Sri Lanka this May.

The ATF tournament features junior teams from top Asian nations including China, Korea, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Chinese Taipei. Pakistan’s young team has now entered the quarterfinals with high hopes and growing confidence.

PTF President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi praised the young athletes for their performance and wished them success in the next round. The PTF secretary general also applauded the players and support staff for their teamwork and discipline throughout the event.