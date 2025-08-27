Finance minister: Climate change biggest threat to Pakistan

Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said Pakistan’s economic direction is on the right track. He spoke at a recent event in Islamabad. The minister highlighted that global financial institutions recognize Pakistan’s economic improvement. Moody’s upgraded Pakistan’s ranking, reflecting positive economic signals like lower interest rates. However, he stressed that financial stability is an ongoing journey, not a final goal.

Aurangzeb urged all stakeholders to work together for sustainable economic stability. He mentioned that the current budget aims to provide relief to the public. The minister also announced entry into the international capital market through Panda Bonds. Next week, he will visit China with the Prime Minister to discuss further cooperation.

The finance minister praised public servants for their vital role in governance. He said sound decision-making is key to running the country effectively. Aurangzeb emphasized that good governance and teamwork will help Pakistan overcome challenges.

Despite economic progress, he warned that climate change remains the country’s biggest threat. Aurangzeb urged attention to environmental issues alongside economic growth. He highlighted the need for coordinated efforts to tackle climate risks.

In summary, Pakistan’s economy shows positive signs, but climate change demands urgent focus. The government plans to continue reforms while addressing environmental challenges. Collaboration among all sectors is essential for a sustainable future.