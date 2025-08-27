Army deployed in 8 Punjab districts to tackle flood emergency

The federal government has deployed the Pakistan Army in eight districts of Punjab to manage worsening flood conditions. This action follows a formal request from the Punjab government. The Interior Ministry issued deployment orders under Article 245 of the Constitution. The goal is to prevent emergencies and support rescue operations in flood-affected areas.

Troops have been sent to Sialkot, Narowal, Hafizabad, Sargodha, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, and Faisalabad. These districts are experiencing severe rainfall and rising water levels. The army will assist civil authorities in evacuation and relief work. More troops may be deployed if needed in other districts.

The Punjab Home Department requested military support due to the growing flood emergency. The federal government responded quickly to provide immediate assistance. Officials say army personnel will help relocate people and distribute relief items. This joint response aims to reduce the impact on affected communities.

Rescue teams are already active in many areas. The army’s presence is expected to speed up operations. Temporary shelters are being set up for displaced families. Medical teams and supplies are also being moved to high-risk locations.

This deployment shows the seriousness of the flood threat in Punjab. The government and military are working together to protect lives. People living near rivers and low-lying areas have been advised to remain alert. Authorities continue to monitor the situation and urge the public to follow safety instructions.