Power bills likely to drop by Rs1.69 per unit across Pakistan



Electricity may become cheaper by Rs1.69 per unit for consumers across Pakistan, including Karachi. The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has submitted a request to reduce power rates under the monthly fuel cost adjustment for July 2025. The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) will hold a hearing on this proposal tomorrow.

The CPPA filed this adjustment request based on July’s electricity generation data and fuel costs. If approved, consumers will see relief in upcoming electricity bills. The proposed reduction applies under the government’s policy for monthly tariff adjustments.

Previously, monthly adjustments were not uniformly applied across all regions. However, a recent decision by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) changed this policy. Now, monthly adjustments will be implemented nationwide, including for K-Electric customers.

According to the ECC, fuel charge adjustments, basic electricity tariffs, and quarterly adjustments must be applied equally across the country. This aims to ensure fair treatment for all electricity consumers, regardless of location.

If NEPRA approves the CPPA’s request, it will provide much-needed relief amid rising living costs. The decision will also reflect the government’s efforts to stabilize electricity prices and reduce the burden on the public.