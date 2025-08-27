PM Shehbaz to meet Putin, Xi at SCO summit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will hold important meetings with global leaders at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit next week. He is scheduled to arrive in China on August 30 for the event. Diplomatic sources confirm that the summit will be a key platform for Pakistan’s foreign relations.

A meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin has been finalized. The two leaders will discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties, regional security, and major global issues. This dialogue is expected to boost Pakistan-Russia cooperation amid changing global dynamics.

PM Shehbaz will also meet Chinese President Xi Jinping. Their talks will focus on enhancing Pakistan-China relations and ongoing projects under the Belt and Road Initiative. This reflects Pakistan’s strategic partnership with China and shared economic goals.

In addition to Putin and Xi, Shehbaz Sharif plans to meet other leaders including Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijan’s Ilham Aliyev. These meetings aim to deepen regional collaboration and explore new opportunities for cooperation.

The SCO summit provides Pakistan a vital platform to engage with key powers. PM Shehbaz’s diplomatic efforts highlight Pakistan’s role in regional security and economic development. The outcomes of these meetings will be closely watched by global observers.