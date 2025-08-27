Deadly rains and landslides hits Indian occupied Kashmir

Stormy rains have caused severe destruction in Indian Occupied Kashmir, killing at least 30 people. Landslides in the Doda and Vaishno Devi regions swept away homes and vehicles, leaving many stranded. Rescue teams are working tirelessly to reach affected areas. Authorities are urging residents to stay indoors and avoid traveling through hilly regions until the situation improves. Emergency shelters have been set up to help those displaced by the disaster.

In Jammu, authorities recorded 360 millimetres of rainfall in a single day, while heavy downpours also affected Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, and Rajouri. The sudden floods have submerged roads, disrupted transport services, and caused power outages in several towns. Residents in low-lying areas have been forced to move to safer locations. Officials continue to monitor river levels closely as water flow remains dangerously high.

The severe weather has triggered multiple landslides, blocking highways and isolating villages. Emergency workers face difficulties in reaching remote areas due to damaged roads. Local administration has called in additional forces to assist in rescue and relief operations. Meanwhile, hospitals are preparing to treat casualties and provide medical aid to injured victims. Communities are coming together to support affected families during the crisis.

In response to the worsening conditions, the Jammu and Kashmir government has closed all schools, colleges, and government offices. Authorities are urging people to avoid traveling unless necessary and to follow safety instructions strictly. Residents are also being warned to stay away from unstable hillsides and flooded streets to prevent further casualties. Relief teams are distributing essential supplies such as food, water, and blankets.

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast more heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours. Officials fear that continued downpours could trigger additional landslides and flooding in already affected regions. Authorities are on high alert and have urged residents to remain cautious while monitoring official warnings. Disaster management teams are coordinating efforts to minimize losses and provide immediate assistance.

Rescue and relief operations continue amid growing concern for trapped families in remote villages. Citizens are advised to cooperate with authorities and follow evacuation orders promptly. Meanwhile, local communities are showing solidarity by helping neighbors and assisting emergency services in reaching affected areas. Officials emphasize that public safety remains the top priority during this devastating weather event.